Almost all American families had someone in their family tree who ran or worked on a farm. Many Americans made a living running farms, producing cattle and crops.
Annette Burke Lyttle, known as The Heritage Detective, is a professional genealogist who will present “Reconstructing the Lives of Our Farming Ancestors” on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The program, hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society, will be presented virtually on the Zoom platform. Visit PastfindersSLC.Org to register for this free program.
Pastfinders of South Lake County offers a few other meetings on Zoom, so you can participate in in the comfort of your home. Twice a month, you can join a DNA Special Interest Group to discuss the ins and outs of using your DNA results to further your genealogical research. There is also a Family Tree Maker class twice a month that can help you work the family tree organization software better.
If you have Irish ancestors, you might want to jump on with Pete as he talks about ways to find those lucky Irish. And if you are a beginner in the hobby, Cathy will be happy to help you learn how to start research for beginners. Email Webmaster@PastfindersSLC.Org or go to the calendar section of the PastfindersSLC.Org website for more event information.