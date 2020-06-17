June is National Safety Month. Being proactive in preventing firearm accidents is crucial and fundamental. It is our duty as firearm owners to be responsible and exemplary. Whether you are a first-time gun owner, a seasoned veteran, or thinking of purchasing a gun, firearm safety always takes precedence. It starts at the buying process.
When deciding to purchase a firearm, knowing where to shop and what to ask will help guide you to the perfect firearm to fit your needs. Speak with someone who is knowledgeable and will take the time to answer all your questions. Some things to consider, would be the purpose of your firearm, (hunting, home self-defense, sport, etc.) caliber, recoil strength, ease of slide, size, and your budget.
Now that you are able to choose the firearm that’s perfect for you, you will want to be able to store your firearm safely at all times. There are plenty of options available to keep it secure consistently. Educate members of your household about gun safety and always keep it out of reach of children with a locking safety device on it.
Here are a few basic Firearm safety tips to abide by. Always keep the barrel pointed in a safe direction. Check your barrel and ammo to make sure they are clear of obstructions and that you’re using the correct ammo. Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you intend to shoot the firearm. Unload your firearm when not in use. Don’t run, jump, or climb with loaded firearms. Store firearms and ammo separately and safely. Last, we highly recommend you get training by a professional! If you have a firearm and you don’t know how to use it, there is no use for it!
If you have any questions, or don’t know how to use the firearm that you already have, feel free to stop in and talk with one of our sales associates. We have several Glock armorers on staff and even a NRA Certified Instructor at your disposal. We are always here to help. Whether it’s purchasing, selling, or firearm education.
