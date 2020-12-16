Lake County Fire Rescue recently promoted both firefighter/paramedic Chris Albert and firefighter/paramedic Scott Burrows to lieutenant.

“I challenge the new lieutenants to always be agents of change as they continue to serve the public,” said Fire Chief Jim Dickerson. “Fire department leadership must be maintained, even during a worldwide pandemic.”

Lieutenants are selected from qualified candidates who attend in-house classes and pass a lieutenant’s exam with a score of 75 or higher. They are also evaluated for interpersonal skills, tactical consideration and public speaking. These skills will help them in their additional firefighting responsibilities, which include taking control of fire scenes, overseeing equipment and ensuring it is in proper working order, and managing their teams.

“Not only will these new lieutenants serve as co-officers and leaders, but also as mentors to those serving under them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Sievert.

For more information, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/fire_rescue or follow the department’s Facebook page.