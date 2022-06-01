On May 23, Maycee Lowe became a member of the Clermont Police Department — and who happens to be the very first recipient of the Conrad Buckley Scholarship, presented her in 2020.
The scholarship was created in honor of Buckley, a two year veteran of the force’s patrol division who passed away due to COVID-19. It followed repeated requests from residents and community members asking and seeking some way to honor and perpetuate his memory.
With that, the Kiwanis Club of South Lake worked together with the police department and Lake Technical College and created the Kiwanis of South Lake Legacy Scholarship. With that, Lowe was its first recipient.
“I feel extremely honored,” Lowe said of her scholarship. She added her desire to become a police officer came about following a career day when she was in middle school. “From that day forward I told my parents this is what I want to do.”
Lowe was not the only person celebrating.
“This scholarship is a great way to honor the memory of a remarkable man and dedicated police officer and provide an opportunity for someone who feels called to help others,” said Police Chief Charles Broadway. “To be able to swear in this young lady, who is already a part of our law enforcement family makes this a proud day for all of us.”
Providing Lowe with the means to fulfill her goal is a source of pride for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
“Giving back to our community is what Kiwanis is all about, said Regina Cruz-Morales, current president of Kiwanis of South Lake. “We know how important it is to have amazing, first class people protecting us , and this scholarship makes this happen. We are all extremely proud of Maycee and all of her accomplishments thus far.”
Since completing the academy, Lowe is now working on her associates degree at Lake-Sumter State College, then plans to earn a bachelor’s degree with an orientation in psychology.
“I really want to make a positive impact on my community and protect and serve as many people as I can,” said Lowe. “I also want to move up in the ranks and eventually work with DUI enforcement and prevention.”
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry lauded and congratulated Lowe and her family.
“This young lady is what it is all about,” said Mayor Tim Murry. “While we lost an incredible member of our community and our police force when we lost Officer Buckley, his memory will live on and on as young people like Officer Lowe join the ranks of Clermont’s Police Department.”
Erin Razo is a sergeant with the Clermont Police Department.