In late August, Orlando Health awarded Tina Mumley its first-ever “Stork Award” for using her quick thinking and communication skills to help a laboring mother deliver her baby.
The resident called 911 in active labor while her husband drove to the hospital. It was clear to Mumley that they were not going to make it to the hospital before delivery, so Mumley talked the mom through the birthing process over the phone.
Mumley talked the mother through delivery, including how to pinch the cord. The newborn was safely in their mother’s arms when the family arrived at the emergency room. Both mother and baby are doing well.
“Having served South Lake County and the surrounding communities for the last 75 years, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, its physicians, nurses, and team members understand firsthand how important it is to respond quickly and calmly during a health emergency,” said Kim Hogan, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital patient care administrator. “We’re proud to recognize Ms. Mumley for demonstrating a remarkable level of guidance and support when it mattered most.
Mumley, an emergency dispatch supervisor, has served Lake County since 2008. She is a well-respected team member and a staple in her office.
“Tina is a natural leader,” Kimberly Stephens, Emergency Dispatch Manager, said of Mumley. “She treats everyone with respect and places the needs of her staff above her own. She consistently demonstrates high standards of ethics and fairness and has always created a culture of trust and caring among her peers.”
Emergency dispatchers are often the first touch point in the county’s emergency response system. They help callers navigate potentially life-threatening emergencies with a calm and professional demeanor. Still, instructing a laboring mother on how to deliver their baby over the phone and while in a moving vehicle is an incredible accomplishment.
ABOUT LAKE EMERGENCY DISPATCH
In 2021, Lake Emergency Dispatched answered approximately 131,097 incoming calls and 2,210,606 radio transmissions. The Communications Center is responsible for managing over 375 public safety resources, spanning 58,000 emergency and non-emergency EMS and Fire incidents annually. Dispatchers coordinate with local law enforcement, hospitals, air support agencies, counties, and the State Watch Office.
Liliana Pascuzzi is the Lake County Public Safety Public Information Officer. She may be reached at: Liliana.pascuzzi@lakecountyfl.gov