The Clermont Downtown Partnership will host an exciting new Downtown Clermont First Friday Food Truck event with the next one planned for Friday night, March 6 from 5:30 to 9 PM. With a new live band, food trucks, craft vendors for shopping, entertainment, classic cars, a Bounce House, Kid’s Zone and a rock-climbing wall; there will be something for everyone! Many of the downtown shops will remain open late.
March Music, Entertainment & Fun! The Shadow Cabinet 80’s Band will be featured with a free concert in City Hall Park. Bring your blankets, sweaters and lawn chairs. Food trucks and assorted vendors will be on the downtown Clermont streets. Many area Clermont Downtown Partnership stores will remain open late that evening until 9 PM.
Confirmed Food Trucks include: Ritter’s Frozen Custard, El Cubanito, Uncle Eddie’s BBQ, BR Passion Brazilian, Jamaica Jerk Hut, Pizza In A Cone, Churros & Cream, Sprinkleista, Mission Taco, 681 Seafood, Baby Taino’s, Oishiimotto House, Japanese, Monsta Lobsta, Fat Ones & Adao Pastel.
Shadow Cabinet Band has become one of the premier live acts in Central Florida. They are widely considered to be the best 80s alternative band in Florida. This band specializes in danceable alternative from the 80s, 90s, and 00s. Inspired by The Cure, INXS, U2, Talking Heads, and the other great bands of the new wave explosion of the early MTV years, Shadow Cabinet delivers spot-on renditions of tunes that are fun and bring back memories. They also perform current material from the 90s and 00s by artists such as Sublime, Dave Matthews, The Killers, Weezer, Coldplay and Foster the People. They recently released their first recording, which has been played on stations across the US and as far away as Argentina, Germany and the UK. Shadow Cabinet has opened for Gene Loves Jezebel, The Romantics, Modern English and the B-52s. Look for them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ShadowCabinetband.
Clermont Downtown Partnership is a 501-C6 not for profit business association with members dedicated to revitalizing the Historic Downtown District. Art and music events currently held Downtown are making a positive impact in the community. Most Downtown events, such as the weekly Sunday Farmer’s Market, monthly First Friday events, Harvest Festival and the annual Downtown Clermont Art Festival are free to the public and are always very family oriented.
For more information about the Clermont Downtown Partnership and this event, contact Sandy Farnsworth at: Sandy@ClermontDowntownPartnership.com or: 352-617-8788. Visit: www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com.