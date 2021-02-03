Downtown Clermont will host a Feb. 5 First Friday food truck event from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with many downtown stores open late that night. DJ and musician Eddy Craft will be on West Montrose Street to provide music with a bit of everything from country, popular and classic rock sounds. Food trucks scheduled to be at the event are Cosmos Ice Cream, Quit Smackin’, Chi Phi, GFS Catering, Oshimotto Japanese, Maya Rosa, Mango Ponchos, Pizza In Cone, Uncle Tony’s BBQ, BR Passion, Daleo’s Dogs and Texas Spuds. Sponsors include the City of Clermont and Clermont Downtown Partnership.