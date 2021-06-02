June 4, downtown Clermont will be the place to be as the First Friday event returns with food trucks and vendors available from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The popular Classic Rewind Band will be performing. The group of seasoned musicians have been playing and singing Hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s for decades. Performers are John Richman on bass guitar and Jack Pearson on sax, harmonica, flute, percussion and vocals, as well as Jon Sousan as the lead vocalist on guitar.
Some of the food trucks on site will be Ritters Frozen Custard, A Lo Cubano, Fish Outta Water, Oh My Dogs, K&E Italian, Lee’s Famous Cheesesteak, Oshiimotto, SMAC Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese, Brazilian BBQ, Bao House, Twisted Plates, Barnwood BBQ, MOTO Mission Taco, Kona Ice, Vegan Amore and One Way Coffee.
Many of the downtown shops and restaurants will remain open late, as well. There will be classic cars with a fun Kid Zone featuring a rock-climbing wall and a bounce house.