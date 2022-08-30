On Aug. 19 the South Lake Chamber of Commerce honored local First Responders during the August Chamber Breakfast. Approximately 300 local business leaders, as well as 80 First Responders attended. The breakfast celebrated the men and women who put their lives on the line daily for this community. South Lake is grateful for these individuals and their efforts.
Guest speaker was Former Blue Angels Leader and Clermont resident, Captain Donnie L. Cochran. In 1986, Cochran became the first African American aviator selected to the United States Flight Demonstration Squadron known as the Blue Angels. In 1994 Cochran assumed command of the Blue Angels as the first African American Commander and Flight Leader.
Congressman Daniel Webster and Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks presented the medals who were then congratulated by Sheriff Peyton Grinnell of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the following Chiefs:
Chief Charles Broadway – Clermont Police Department
Chief Kevin Carroll – Groveland Fire Department
Chief James Dickerson – Lake County Office of Fire Rescue
Chief David Ezell – Clermont Fire Department
Chief Eric Pedersen – Mascotte Police Department
Chief Shawn Ramsey – Groveland Police Department
Chief Rick Thomas – Howey in the Hills Police Department
A surprise recognition from Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey and Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway went to David Colby, President and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Citizenship Award.
Clinton Pownall, President and CEO of Computer Business Consultants, presented the Public Service Award to Deputy Sheriff Tabbitha Huff of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Huff has displayed exceptional leadership and dedication to this community. She continues to impact this generation by developing programs for troubled youth.