Five Lake County students have been named finalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program: Jackson Cheplick, East Ridge High School; Audrey Lord, Eustis High School; and Kendyl Cardwell, Jathin Gadiparthi and Avery Morrison, Montverde Academy.
According to the National Merit organization, the local students are among 15,000 of 16,000 semifinalists who were selected to advance to the finalist standing in the program nationwide. These academically talented high school seniors will continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million to be awarded this spring.
“Congratulations to these outstanding scholars,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “They have put in the work and maintained a focus on excellence. I am proud of them, excited for them and look forward to future success stories from them as they continue their academic pursuits.”
“On behalf of Montverde Academy and the MVA board of directors, I congratulate these students on being named National Merit Scholar finalists,” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Montverde Academy head of school. “Kendyl, Jathin and Avery have worked extremely hard to excel, and it is through their focus, dedication and preparation for the next step in their educational endeavors that they have achieved such notable success.”
Cardwell is a member of Montverde Academy’s Distinguished Scholars program, the Head of School’s Leadership Institute (HLI) as a representative on the Arts and Athletics Leadership Committee and the Math Club; and runs on MVA’s state-ranked, nationally recognized varsity cross country team. She plans to study molecular engineering and run for the University of Chicago.
Cheplick ranks in the top 3.5% of his class at East Ridge High School, participates in Advanced Placement courses whenever offered and has taken additional AP courses through virtual school. He participates in the Lake County Rowing Association, HiQ, Mathlympics and serves as the vice president of competition for DECA.
Gadiparthi is a four-year member of Montverde Academy’s robotics team and a member of the Math Club. He is pursuing a Study Area Concentration specialized diploma in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and plans to study nuclear engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Lord ranks in the top 3% of her class, takes dual enrollment courses and has taken numerous Advanced Placement courses. She is a member of the Eustis High School Golden Panther Band program and has earned many Superior ratings at both district and state level music performance assessments. She has also been a member of the FBA District 19 All District Concert Band.
Morrison is a member of Montverde Academy’s Distinguished Scholars program and runs on the school’s state-ranked, nationally recognized varsity cross country team. Avery has committed to attend and run for the University of California, San Diego, NCAA Division I cross country team.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of finalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishment and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.