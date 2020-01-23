By Anita “The Passionista” Torres
In my own personal growth journey, I never imagined how much I could learn by living one of my passions: mountain bike riding on nature trails.Here are 5 key lessons learned as a mountain biker that I have applied as an entrepreneur and business leader – and so can you!
1. Be Prepared – My first time out on the trail wasn’t a good one. I showed up with my bike, but not enough water, snacks, or tools to help me get through the ride. Preparation is critical. Know where you want to go. Be clear on the goals you want to accomplish. Get your mind and body ready for the ups and downs of the journey. Set powerful intentions for the outcomes you want. Riding, like leading others, is not effective when you just “wing it.”
2. Invest in the Right Equipment – “Don’t even think you can hit the rugged trails with your $99 cruiser,” my riding coach said. Having the right tools makes a world of difference with speed, technique, and strategy for going the distance. Leadership is not just about the best software or the latest technology. It’s also about hiring the right people with the right mindset, skills, knowledge, and abilities for your organization.
3. Know Your Strengths and Weaknesses - My riding got so much better after completing two technical skills classes with a professional biking coach. These sessions helped me stay loose when riding, maintain momentum on the uphill climbs and downhill speeds, shift gears appropriately, and focus my eyes on the path. As a leader of people, there is power in asking for help and allowing others to share their strengths with you. Sometimes it takes working with an Executive Leadership Coach who can guide you to see which blind spots are getting in the way of your success.
4. Encourage Others Along the Way – In my biking tribe, there are all levels of riders. A term I love is the “No Drop Zone.” Someone is assigned the lead on the trail and another person is the “sweeper” who ensures that no one is left behind. As a leader, you can create a no-drop-zone workplace, where all team members are included and supported. How diverse and inclusive is your workplace? What are you doing to encourage others along your leadership journey?
5. Take Time Out -- Riding through nature allows me time for some critical self-reflection on what I am doing in my business and in life on what’s working, what’s not, and the courage to make changes if needed.
In the press of day-to-day responsibilities, it’s easy to forget the bigger picture. Paying attention to lessons like these will help you become a better leader – even if you never get on a bike.
Anita, “the Passionista” Torres, is co-author of the bestseller “Experts & Influencers: Leadership Series, compiled by Rebecca Hall Gruyter. As a Certified Executive Leadership Coach and Consultant, Anita guides entrepreneurs, business and corporate leaders to communicate simply, to engage teams powerfully, to create inclusive cultures, and to be leaders worth following using the powers of Passion in the workplace, Emotional Intelligence, and Conversational Intelligence®. To learn more, visit www.passionpoweredleadership.com.