With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at https://blog.ssa.gov.
