social security computer

Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact us. Here are five webpages that can make your life easier:

With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount

Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement

Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs

Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at https://blog.ssa.gov

