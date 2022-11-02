Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.