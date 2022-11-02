Eight months ago, Flag Coffee Corner opened in downtown Clermont, and even with the challenges of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian, owners Gustavo, Laura and Federico Chaves have been busy, making Flag Coffee a casual stop as a fun and friendly meeting place. Recently, they added entertainment to their menu.
The Clermont Flag Coffee Corner has started featuring local entertainers, singers, dancers, performers and book authors. Most recently, they featured celebrated Argentinian tango dancers Karla and George, who regularly perform at the Zebra Room in Orlando. They offered tango demonstrations and free dance lessons during Clermont’s First Friday Night. They will be back for a repeat performance on Friday, Nov. 4.
Two days prior to the next appearance of Karla and George, from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, local author Leah Tran, a Vietnamese refugee, will share her story from her book, “I Did Not Miss the Boat.”
SEEKING TALENT
Flag Coffee Corner is looking for volunteers who want a platform to share their creative talents. Whether you are a poet, artist, dance instructor, musician or any entertainer, they want to hear from you. You will be given the center stage in their room with an opportunity to promote yourself, while entertaining their guests.
Entertainers are asked to keep it light, so guests can participate, listen, watch and still talk with their friends. They are now booking for Halloween and the year-end holidays. Entertainers will be scheduled well in advance any day of the week with a priority for weekends and with Downtown Clermont events, so they can be well promoted.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
The Chaves, who hail from Argentina, discovered the Clermont area years ago on their honeymoon to Orlando. With many repeat visits, their lifelong dream of moving here to Florida for a new life and career became a reality.
Gustavo was a professionally trained barista in Argentina for many years. As a well-educated businessman, he successfully owned a popular coffee shop located at a school. Laura has a professional background as high school teacher and an interior designer. Their son Federico is in charge of purchasing and operations.
They have taken on advanced studies in coffee art, barista brewing and the history of coffee, as well as to study to improve their English.
They have hosted ‘Coffee with A Cop’ and other events for First Responders, Veterans, Police and Fire Department teams. Laura Chaves adds, “
Incidentally, ‘FLAG’ is an acronym that comes from their four names = son Federico, mom Laura, daughter Augustina and father Gustavo.
“We really do want to share the very best coffees, teas and baked treats with our Clermont community,” said Gustvao.” We promise to always share a very safe and healthy environment with top quality customer service. Stop by to visit us with your friends, co-workers and families for a relaxing break!”
WANT TO GO?
Its location is great for downtown dog walkers, joggers and bikers to stop in anytime morning, day and night. The open layout offers comfy chairs, tables and space for business meetings, socializing and networking, and people watching.
They offer a comfortable modern ambiance, clean, bright and inviting. They offer extra electric outlets and free WiFi connections for those who want to escape alone or with friends to use cell phones and computers.
Flag Coffee Corner is located at 756 W. Montrose St., Suite 101 in downtown Clermont
Flag Coffee Corner is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
On Facebook: https://bit.ly/3WmalHR1
On Instagram: https://bit.ly/3UabyjQ