Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post #5277 will host a flag retirement ceremony for 200 U.S. flags Sept. 12, at 11 a.m., with a rain date of Sept. 13. The flags have been collected over the past year from the community of Clermont. After the ceremony, the ashes will be buried in a designated, marked area on the Post grounds. All are welcome to attend and participate, including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other boys and girls clubs. The ceremony will take place at William Alfred Suggs Memorial Post #5277, 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont.