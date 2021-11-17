Kiwanis of Clermont club members and volunteers were met with chilly weather, drizzle and gusty winds while at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clermont on Nov. 6, who carried on a decades-long tradition recognizing the men and women who served.
A total of 480 United States of America flags were placed on the resting place of those who gave so much for so many and will remain in place through Nov. 13, in recognition of Veterans Day.
A special thank you to the following organizations for making this tribute possible were:
Clermont VFW Post 5277Wreaths Across America
Read to SydneyEast Ridge High Key Club
Hope Preparatory Key ClubMontverde Academy Key Club