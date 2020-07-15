The Florida Bar recently honored 394 attorneys for 50 years of dedication to the practice of law as part of its 2020 Virtual Annual Convention. To be recognized, attorneys must be members in good standing of The Florida Bar, active or inactive, and attain their 50th anniversary of admittance to the practice of law in 2020.
Attorneys serving in the Fifth Circuit who have been recognized are Cecil V. Butler, Jr., Clermont; Norman C. Cummins, Clermont; Horace E. Dean, Jr., Ocala; John I. Merritt, Eustis; John E. Moxley, Ocala; Jay T. Scheck, Jr., Mount Dora; William J. Tait, Jr., Hernando Beach; Robert H. Turner, Mount Dora; Ronald H. Watson, Eustis; and John F. Welch, Ocala.
Coordinated by the Bar’s Senior Lawyers Committee and in the best interest and health of all Florida Bar members, this year’s 50-Year Member and Senior Counselor Luncheon was postponed until next year’s Annual Convention, June 2021 in Boca Raton.