In its first in person meeting since March, the Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway board of directors met Nov. 5 at the Pioneer Settlement in Barberville. Discussions included animal crossings, increasing membership and extension into Umatilla, the southern leg of the byway now terminates at Pittman.
The 128-mile byway is one of only five corridors in Florida to hold the National Scenic Byway designation. Learn more about the byway, volunteering and membership at http://floridablackbearscenicbyway.org or its Facebook page.