SEBRING — Florida’s citrus harvest added another 250,000 boxes of oranges to close out the 2021-22 season.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Tuesday shows that in addition to oranges, Florida’s grapefruit growers also gained another 30,000 90-pound boxes of their fruit.
All told, Florida will close out the season with a harvest of 40.95 million boxes of oranges, with 18.25 million boxes of Valencia fruit and 22.7 million boxes of non-Valencia fruit.
Florida has 3.33 million boxes of grapefruit, 2.83 million of that from red grapefruit and the remaining 500,000 boxes of white grapefruit.
Tuesday’s USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said all of Florida’s orange production and the grapefruit harvest were up by 1%, with tangerine and tangelo production unchanged.
It still represented a significant 12-million-box reduction from the 2020-21 orange harvest, which at 52.95 million was almost 14.5 million less than the 67.4 million in 2019-20.
“I think there was a small change upward as we finalized the crop. It’s good to see that we finished on a note that we did not lose more fruit,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “We certainly hope that the harvest will be better next year.”
Florida still has just 750,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos, compared to California’s millions of boxes, but California lost 1 million boxes this past month.
This past month, Texas and California also saw drops in their grapefruit and orange harvests. California saw a 1.7 million-box drop since June. Texas’ orange crop dropped 150,000 boxes from 350,000 to 200,000.
In grapefruit, California lost 100,000 boxes while Texas lost 300,000.
Although the monthly report does not state why production in Texas and California has dropped. However, Citrus Industry magazine reported last week that an Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) sample tested positive for Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas) — the bacteria that causes huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening.
Greening has decimated the Florida industry in the past 20 years, reducing an industry that produced more than 200 million 90-pound boxes of citrus each year to barely more than 40 million.
The infested psyllid was collected from a commercial citrus grove in the Pauma Valley area of California’s San Diego County. It was the first CLas-positive ACP found in a commercial grove in San Diego County and only the second grove detection in California.
“It’s inevitable that when you have citrus psyllid that they are going to become infected,” Royce said. “When you have infected psyllids, you are going to have infected trees. You are kidding yourself if you think this is going to be easily controlled.”
He said Florida growers found that out, and since all citrus varieties — oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, tangelos, lemons and limes — are susceptible to greening, the ultimate end, Royce said will be breeding new generations of trees that can resist the effects of the disease.
Growers and scientists have been studying the trees that seem to be doing better in the groves and using them as bud stock for new trees.
“That’s how nature works,” Royce said. “Everything in life is a natural selection, basically.”
IN LAKE COUNTY
At one time there were more than 250 citrus packing houses in Lake County, and more than 140,000 acres in which citrus was grown. At its height, 44 million boxes were produced.
Then the freezes of 1980 and 1989 wiped out the industry — which at one time was the second highest county growing citrus — that had its start in 1847.
The 1980 freeze wiped out approximately 117,000 acres. Today, all that remains is an estimated 10,000 acres dedicated to growing citrus in Lake County.
