Lake County Tax Collector recently announced the extension and waiving of delinquency fees of certain licenses under the authority of executive orders by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which was in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
These adjustments are as follows: The effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after March 16 through April 15, 2020, is extended by 60 days.
For those with expiration dates on or after April 16 through April 30, 2020, the date is extended by 30 days. Delinquency fees for these are to be waived. The county’s Customer Information Center is equipped to answer questions regarding driver license renewals at 352-343-9602. Customers can also go online at www.laketax.com.