BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Forest Service has bare root Pond Cypress, Longleaf, Slash, Loblolly and Sand Pine seedlings for the December 2021 through February 2022 planting season. The smallest order is 250 seedlings.
Because these sell out quickly, interested parties are urged to reserve theirs today.
Seedlings purchased now are held in the nursery beds until a person requests delivery. In the winter, seedling survival rates are normally highest with December plantings because of better soil moisture. Containerized seedlings are available for planting during the summer rainy season or in the winter.
The Florida Forest Service rents mechanical tree planters that can be pulled with a tractor and have dibble bars to lend out for hand planting. Tree planting contractors are also available.
Contact your County Forester to receive a copy of the seedling brochure and advice on planting and managing your forested land.
SUMTER COUNTY
Arthur Clothier: 352-793-2431
LAKE COUNTY
Chris Otremba: 352-360-6676
ABOUT THE FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests.
The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.
Judith Tear handles communications for the Florida Forest Service in this region.