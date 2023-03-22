The Florida Highway Patrol is hiring in central Florida.
In an effort to expedite the hiring process, FHP is offering a two-day streamlined hiring event from Monday, May 15-May 19.
The event will be hosted at the new FHP Troop D Station, 11059 International Drive, Orlando.
This event will cover 75% of the application process and decrease the typical application process from 4-6 months down to to 2-3 months.
The event will include the following hiring process steps:
• Trooper Applicant Questionnaire Booklet
• Physical Ability Test (PAT)
• Polygraph
• Fingerprints
• Physical Medical Exam and Vision Exam.
The event excludes the comprehensive background investigation.
The streamlined hiring event is geared toward lateral applicants. Lateral applicants are certified Florida law enforcement officers with two or more years of active law enforcement patrol experience.
This class is also an option for out-of-state certified law enforcement officers who transfer their certification to Florida via the Equivalency of Training Program through the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.
Tara Crescenzi handles news releases for this district of the Florida Highway Patrol.