Pencil in Feb. 3 for an evening dedicated to love, when the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra presents its romantic Valentine’s Concert.
The program will start with the overture to a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Mendelssohn; “Marriage of Figaro” Overture by Mozart; and “La Donna è Mobile” from Rigoletto by Verdi, as sung by tenor Marco Romano.
It then continues with “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy (arranged by the FLSO’s late founder, Guy Saint-Clair) before switching to contemporary tunes, beginning with the late 1960s romance “Love Is Blue” by Paul Mauriat. Two movie theme songs follow: “Somewhere in Time” by John Barry, and the love theme “Cinema Paradiso.”
The second half of the program features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” with Romano singing “Music of the Night.”
A different kind of love will be expressed with a violin solo by Konstantin Dimitrov performing the theme from “Schindler’s List.”
The evening will also feature Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Waltz No 2,” which many will recognize from the film “Ghost” and the timeless “Unchained Melody.”
Violinist Dimitrov then returns to the stage with “Meditation“ from Thais by Massenet, and concludes with Romano singing “Nessun Dorma.”
TO ATTEND
The Feb. 3 performance begins 7:30 p.m., and those planning to attend are urged to arrive early to secure seating. The concert will be at Minneola City Hall, U.S. 27.
Concert tickets are $42 in advance or $45 with cash or check at the door. To pay by credit card, call 352-343-0733. You can mail checks for tickets to: FLSO, 112 First Street, Tavares, FL 32778.