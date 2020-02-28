Erika’s Tea Room in Downtown Clermont will host a leisurely dinner and tea experience for those who want to attend the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra Friday night, March 20 concert. Their special pre-concert menu will include a presentation of Caramel Walnut Scones, Cream of Onion Soup, Chicken Cordon Bleu with Rice Pilaf and Triple Chocolate Cake.
March 20 Fire & Ice Concert: After this pre-concert dinner, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present a wonderful Fire & Ice Concert with Fire Dance, Capriccio Espagnole, Carmen and the iconic and fabulous Tschaikowsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with young piano soloist Sten Heinoia from Estonia. The guest conductor for these March concerts will be Paul Hostetter.
Dinner Reservations: The Friday night pre-concert Tea Dinner will be held at Erika’s Tea Room starting at 4:30 PM, before the Clermont concert which starts at 7 PM. The concert will be at the nearby Family Christian Center, located at 2500 South US Highway 27 at the corner of Steve’s Road in Clermont, FL 34711. For dinner and concert tickets, contact Erika’s Tea Room at 908-670-2305 and visit: https://www.erikastearoom. com.
Erika’s Tea Room is a wonderful place to celebrate bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, graduations, retirement, pre-concert events and other special occasions. They have the perfect elegant ambience for guests to make memories while enjoying the pleasures of an afternoon tea or a scrumptious lunch. Their tearoom features vintage china on beautiful linens. With over 60 different teas to select from and a delicious menu, Erika’s Tea Room is the perfect location to spend your day. Erika’s Tea Room offers delectable creations and a fabulous tea shop.
April Erika’s Japanese Tea Room Ceremony: Erika’s Tea Room will also host a second very special Japanese Tea Ceremony event on Friday night, April 24 to celebrate Spring that will be coordinated with a special FLSO Cherry Blossoms Concert featuring works from Madame Butterfly, The Flower Song and many more Oriental favorites with guest conductor Shungo Moriyama and several soloist visiting us here in Clermont from Osaka, Japan. Erika’s Tea Room will serve Cherry Rose Scones, Udon Soup, Chicken Teriyaki with Jasmine Rice and Mango Bread Pudding for this event.
Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra: Visit: www. FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.Follow the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra on Facebook at: https://www.facebook. com/floridalakesymphonyorchestra/?ref=bookmarks. Concert tickets are also available by credit card or check by calling 352-589-1500.