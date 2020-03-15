The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will perform its “Fire and Ice” Concert Thursday and Friday, March 19 & 20 in Eustis and Clermont.
The orchestra presents Fire Dance, Capriccio Espagnole, Carmen and the iconic and fabulous Tschaikowsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with young piano soloist Sten Heinoia from Estonia. The guest conductor for these March concerts will be Paul Hostetter.
Conductor Paul Hostetter holds the Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair in Orchestral Activities for the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University. He is the Artistic Director of the Music Under the Dome Series as well as the Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser of the Ensemble Flageolet. He is a graduate of Florida State University and the Juilliard School of Music. Maestro Hostetter has appeared in master classes with Leonard Slatkin, Daniel Barenboim and Christopher Wilkins.
Soloist Sten Heinoia began his piano studies at the age of four in the preparatory class at the famous Tallinn Music High School in Estonia. Since 2015, Heinoia has continued his studies in London at the Royal College of Music while being a featured piano soloist in Estonia and across the world.
Central Florida Concert Locations: The Thursday performances for this season start at 7:30 PM at the Epiphany Celebration Anglican Church auditorium located at 1724 South Bay Street, Route 19 North, Eustis FL 32757. The Friday night Clermont concerts start at 7 PM, which is a new earlier time this season. The Friday concerts are held at the Family Christian Center, located at 2500 South US Highway 27 at the corner of Steve’s Road in Clermont, FL 34711.
Final Season 15 Performance: A Japanese Tea House theme on April 23 & 24 will celebrate Spring with a special Cherry Blossoms Concert featuring works from Madame Butterfly, The Flower Song and many more Oriental favorites with guest conductor Shungo Moriyama visiting us from Osaka, Japan.
Concert Sponsors: The Florida Lakes Symphony is thankful for sponsors through whom the orchestra is able to bring these special concerts to all of us. To become a sponsor, contact Audrey Sanders at 352-589-1500.
Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra: Concert tickets are only $42 in advance or $45 at the door. Families of four inclusive of 2 Adults and 2 Students are only $50. Students are only $15 with accompanying parents or teachers are only $25. Group tickets are always available. Call 352-589-1500 for more information and to pay by credit card.
Visit: www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com. Follow the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/floridalakesymphonyorchestra/?ref=bookmarks. You can mail checks for tickets to: FLSO, 1026 Nantucket Sound, Mount Dora, FL 32757.