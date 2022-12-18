The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will be performing its annual New Year concert, “Dazzling Dances” with special guest conductor Paul Hostetter, on Jan. 6 at the Minneola City Hall, 800 U.S. 27. This concert will give voice to several continents and musical styles stitched seamlessly together by the beautiful themes of the music.
The concert will begin with the flashing “Ruslan & Ludmila” by Glinka and continue with the “Blue Danube.”Virtuoso violinist and FLSO Concert Master Konstantin Dimitrov will lead with Tschaikowsky’s “Danse Russe” from the Swan Lake Ballet. The “Emperor Waltz” will also be performed, with the first part of the program concluding with the “Russian Sailor’s Dance.”
There will be a world of musical potpourri in the second half, with works from Bizet, Leroy Anderson and Brahms, with Hungarian Dance No. 5. From Italy, Marco Romano will sing the version of “Hallelujah” made famous by Andrea Bocelli.
Dimitrov will return with the stirring tango “Por una Cabeza” as featured in the film “Scent of a Woman.” This piece will segment into the violin vocal duet of “Mi Mancherai” from the movie “The Postman.” Next, the tempo changes and celebrates the American West while ending the concert with the famous and fast-paced “Eljen a Magyar.”
Attendees are urged to arrive early for their choice of upfront seating.
UPCOMING FOR THE 18TH SEASON
Feb. 2 and 3
A special Valentine’s Concert, with romantic themes and surprise guests.
March 9 and 10
Carl Topilow will be back to share an inspiring Irish program.
April 20 and 21
Spring Pops program.
TICKETS
Concert tickets are still only $42 in advance or $45 with cash or check at the door.
Families of four (two adults and two students are only $50.
Students are $15, with accompanying parents
Teachers are $25.
Group tickets are always available for any concert.
FOR INFORMATION
Call 352-343-0733
website: www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floridalakesymphonyorchestra/?ref=bookmarks
Street address:
FLSO
112 First St.
Tavares, FL 32778.