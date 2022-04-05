The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present “Les Solistes” once again in their Spring concerts “off-season” finale. This smaller group of talented musicians will perform a special repertoire of virtuoso classical and popular music on April 8.
The April concerts will begin with the ever-bouncy Bach “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5” specifically composed for just such a group. Then, as this is the anniversary of the passing of the orchestra’s founder, pianist and composer Guy Saint-Clair.
Following will be some original works and some favorite pieces, such as “Aquarium” by Saint-Saens from “Carnival of the Animals,” “Ballade in Blue” — an original Saint-Clair work; “Chopin” by Schumann from “Carnival” and “Marco Polo” by Ennio Morricone, all arranged by Saint-Clair in his signature style.
The piano will be king for these pieces and will be played by Master Pianist Sergei Kossenko.
The fabulous “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel is an appropriate work for the evening and will be presented by violin virtuoso Konstantin Dimitrov.
“Voices of Spring” by Johann Strauss Jr. will brighten our spirits as the concert concludes with three fiery Slavic Dances: by Dvorak, Saint-Clair, and Brahms.
The concert will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. inside the Family Christian Center, 2500 State Highway 27. Seating is open, so come early for your choice of upfront seating.
Concert tickets are $42 in advance or $45 at the door. Families of four inclusive of two adults and two students are $50. Students are only $15 with accompanying parents or teachers are $25. Group tickets are always available.
If you have used tickets from during the pandemic, they will be honored. If you have misplaced your tickets, not to worry. There is a list of those who have paid.
For reservations, call 352-343-0733, or visit: www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com
Mail checks for tickets to: FLSO at 112 First Street, Tavares, FL 32778.
In 2005, the internationally respected classical concert pianist and composer Guy SaintClair came to Lake County from Europe with his wife, portrait/wildlife artist Audrey Sanders.
That same year they established Lake County’s first professional symphony orchestra, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra.
Through the years, the orchestra has hosted a series of guest conductors from around the world.
Virtuoso Bulgarian violinist Konstantin Dimitrov continues to anchor the orchestra since 2006 as Concert Master and violin soloist. With the immense guiding light and musical sense of the founder, Guy Saint-Clair, along with supportive artistic and administrative skills of the co-founder, Audrey Sanders as Executive Director, this orchestra was established as a formidable force on the cultural scene of Central Florida.
