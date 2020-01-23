The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will continue their 15th Season on Thursday and Friday, February 13 & 14 with exciting Valentine Concerts that will showcase Tales of the Vienna Woods, Hejre Kati which will be a stunning virtuoso violin solo by Konstantin Dimitrov, the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz and Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss. It will include Intermezzo by Pietro Mascagni. Tenor Marco Romano will provide romance with two songs which were specialties of Pavarotti as well as O Sole Mio and Torna a Surriento. This extraordinary new concert will feature Somewhere in Time by John Barry, Forgotten Dreams by Leroy Anderson, Brahms Hungarian Dances No. 6 and No. 5 and finish with the dashing Eljen a Magyar by Johann Strauss.
Alexei Izmirliev will be the guest conductor. Izmirliev is from Ruse, Bulgaria. He was a student of Celibidache, the extremely famous Rumanian conductor. Izmirliev is the Music Director for the Bulgarian Chamber Orchestra. He has conducted orchestras all over the world and is internationally acclaimed.
Central Florida Concert Locations: The Thursday performances for this season start at 7:30 PM at the Epiphany Celebration Anglican Church auditorium located at 1724 South Bay Street, Route 19 North, Eustis FL 32757. The Friday night Clermont concerts start at 7 PM, which is a new earlier time this season. The Friday concerts are held at the Family Christian Center, located at 2500 South US Highway 27 at the corner of Steve’s Road in Clermont, FL 34711.
Next Season 15 Performances: On March 19 & 20, the Florida Lakes Symphony will offer a wonderful Fire & Ice Concert with Fire Dance, Capriccio Espagnole, Carmen and the iconic and fabulous Tschaikowsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with young piano soloist Sten Heinoia from Estonia. A Japanese Tea House theme on April 23 & 24 celebrates Spring with a Cherry Blossoms Concert featuring works from Madame Butterfly, The Flower Song and many more Oriental favorites with guest conductor Shungo Moriyama visiting us from Osaka, Japan.
Concert Sponsors: The Florida Lakes Symphony is thankful for sponsors through whom the orchestra is able to bring these special concerts to all of us. To become a sponsor, contact Audrey Sanders at 352-589-1500 for the current season.
For tickets and general information, visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.