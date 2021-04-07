April 8, Chip Hawthorne of Main Street Mower, a local mower dealership, plans to drive a lawn mower from one side of the state to the other, to raise funds for West Orange Habitat for Humanity.
“Being a sixth generation Floridian, I love my community,” Hawthorne said. “And if riding a mower across the entire state of Florida helps provide someone a home in my community, then it’s been a good use of my time.”
Calling himself Florida Man and promoting his effort as “one day, one man, one mower, 130 miles,” Hawthorne will begin his journey at the Titusville coastline, heading west to the Gulf of Mexico in Spring Hill. He will be escorted by law enforcement and maintain at an average speed of 10 mph. The trip is expected to last from sunrise to sunset.
The event will be live-streamed on www.MOWATHON.com, as well as Main Street Mower’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Funds raised will benefit West Orange Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home.
To learn more about the ride and how you can donate, visit
www.gofundme.com/f/florida-man-drives-mower-across-the-state.