Twenty years ago, the Florida Master Naturalist Program, a statewide program designed to provide adults with an education in Florida’s natural wonders was introduced. Martin Main, Ph.D., of the University of Florida, developed the program and has led it since day one.
“The FMNP provides different things to different people, but I think every course opens a potential doorway to new opportunities. Participants can learn new things, meet new people, and develop skills and confidence to share information with others and engage in efforts to ensure our natural resources are used wisely,” Main said. “In the broadest sense, I suppose the greatest benefit is that the FMNP helps people to become more interested in Florida’s amazing natural resources and to pay that forward by sharing those interests with others.”
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Florida Master Naturalist Program, a weeklong series of events is currently underway, running through Nov. 7. Both online and in person, the programs include hikes, a beach clean-up, kayaking and virtual visits to facilities such as Mote Marine Aquarium. All activities connect with UF’sInstitute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension program focus on nature, and several are joint efforts with partners including Audubon Florida, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Wildlife Corridor Coalition and Florida Wildflower Foundation.
All are welcome to attend the festival’s events, whether FMNP graduates or not.
“The festival is really a celebration to acknowledge the wonderful instructors and graduates of the program and all they’ve helped us to accomplish, but we welcome everyone interested in Florida’s environment to participate in the festival events and discover their own passion for Florida’s natural world,” said Main, a UF/IFAS professor of wildlife ecology and conservation.
All events are free, though registrants can choose to contribute to an endowment fund benefiting the program or enter a raffle to win one of 20 prizes donated by FMNP supporters. For specific event information, visit https://bit.ly/3blnM4B.
The Florida Master Naturalist Program has grown since its early days, with classes now offered across the state that focus on everything from coastal systems and conservation science to habitat evaluation and wildlife monitoring. Ten different courses are taught by more than 160 certified instructors. To date, approximately 20,000 FMNP graduate certificates have been issued and more than 1,200 courses completed.
“FMNP training will benefit any persons interested in learning more about Florida’s environment, seeking educational contact hours, or wishing to increase their knowledge for use in education programs as volunteers, employees, ecotourism guides and others,” FMNP says.
Programs are offered throughout Florida, and students can take courses locally or travel to learn about other areas of the state. Weekday, evening and weekend programs are available. Classes typically are a combination of classroom and field trip work, which allows participants to explore a variety of natural areas and learn about their ecosystems and inhabitants.
In Lake County, Patricia Larson of Eustis-based Trout Lake Nature Center is the lead for Freshwater Systems, Upland Systems, Conservation Science, Environmental Interpretation courses. She can be reached at 352-630-2584.
In Sumter County, Jim Davis of UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County in Bushnell is the lead for Freshwater Systems courses. He can be reached at 352-569-6867.
For more information on the FMNP, visit https://masternaturalist.ifas.ufl.edu.