The Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville is offering free admission to all fee-based exhibits for active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, May 15, through Labor Day, Sept. 6, as a part of the nationwide Blue Star Museums initiative.
This is the ninth time the Florida Museum has partnered with Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the United States.
Free admission to paid exhibits is available to all active-duty U.S. military and up to five family members: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps.
The Florida Museum requires masks at all times and asks guests to practice social distancing.
For more information, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/blue-star-museums.