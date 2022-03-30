In your recent Viewpoint column, “Making your vote count,” I was compelled to comment. Florida was at one time, according to the writer, a one political party state and that party, at the time was Dixiecrat. So one-party, that there was not, according to the writer, a Republican party primary.
Florida was Democrat leaning until Jeb Bush won the governorship and has remained solid Republican even though there were more Democrats registered than Republican.
Mr. David Dunn-Rankin, opined that voters must register with the party in power in order for their vote to matter: “If a Republican always wins in the general election in your area, you might as well register and vote in the Republican primary so that your vote counts”
Mr. Dunn-Rankin also said “our vote must count” and correctly disparaged gerrymandering — which both major political parties have done when they draw the lines. Gerrymandering is morally wrong and undemocratic.
For congressional and legislative lines to be fair, partisans should not participate and a nonpartisan citizen commission should be appointed to draw the districts. Period.
In addition, Democrats and Republican voters are losing registrants to no party affiliated voters. In Florida, registered voters without affiliating with the partisan duopoly may soon outnumber partisans. Of the total, 14, 284,346 registered voters in February 2022, 5,135,377 were Republican, 5,045,849 were Democrats and no party affiliated voters were, 3,847,814. No party affiliated voters are 27 % of the electorate and growing! Minor parties registered 255 thousand voters.
Nonetheless, those 4 million plus unaffiliated voters are held out of the primary that is funded and staffed by taxpayer funds. Florida needs to join the other states that have open primaries wherein the registered voter can vote for any candidate in any party or no party the voter wants.
It should not be required or necessary to declare a political party in order to vote in a democracy. If partisans want to have exclusivity, they must pay for that privilege themselves, not the taxpayers, especially those taxpayers who are not party affiliated.
Choice Edwards
Clermont