Interested in a vigorous outdoor event? Run “Florida’s Fastest 5K” course at Lake Louisa State Park on Jan. 23. According to organizer FloDash, the course has net 80 feet of elevation loss, three turns, premium pavement and no traffic, which means “this race is set-up to beat your current personal record!”
The race is a point-to-point USATF certified distance course within the state park. Normal state park entry fees of $5 per vehicle will be charged. If you have an annual Florida park pass, you will not need to buy an additional pass.
Each participant will receive a tee-shirt, and each finisher will receive a custom medal and post-race food. Dogs, strollers, skateboards, inline skates or bicycles are not allowed to race in this event.
For more information, contact flodashevents@gmail.com or visit
https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Clermont/FloridasFastest5k.