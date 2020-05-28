The Sunshine State’s iconic wildlife includes the American alligator, the Florida panther and the manatee. But some species unique to Florida are less familiar, like the ultra-rare blue calamintha bee.
The species had only been recorded in four locations totaling just 16 square miles of pine scrub habitat at Central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge. But that changed this spring, when a Florida Museum of Natural History researcher rediscovered the metallic navy insects, a first step to conserving this imperiled species.
“I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all, so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting,” said Chase Kimmel, a postdoctoral researcher.
Kimmel and his adviser, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, are working on a two-year research project to determine the bee’s current population distribution, as well as nesting and feeding habits. Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan lists the bee as a species of greatest conservation need, and this project could help determine whether it qualifies for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
With COVID-19 causing shutdowns around the world, Daniels and Kimmel’s research has faced some setbacks. Florida Museum volunteers initially assisted in the project; however, the pandemic suspended volunteer operations. And the timing of the shutdown was unfortunate, since about mid-March until early May is the best time to find the tiny insects.
The bee is thought to live only in the Lake Wales Ridge region along U.S. Route 27, a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot and one of the nation’s fastest-disappearing ecosystems, according to a 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report. Clermont is at the northernmost part of the ridge.
The area’s rare species are a product of Florida’s geological history. When much of the state was underwater, higher elevation sand dune areas along the Central Florida ridge were almost like islands, producing isolated habitats. These unique environments led to pockets of specialized plants and animals, such as the blue calamintha bee and its preferred food source, a blooming plant known as Ashe’s calamint, which is also a threatened species, Daniels said.
The bee was last observed in 2016. Kimmel has recorded it in three of its previously known locations and six additional places up to 50 miles away – good news for the species. The objective over the next year is to record the bee in as many locations as possible to determine its range and increase understanding of its biology.
