Youngsters interested in the wild blue yonder can get creative and participate in a statewide space-focused art contest.
The second annual Florida Space Art Contest is open to all students in kindergarten through grade 5. Students are encouraged to create original, two-dimensional artwork based on the theme “Time Travel to 2123: Florida’s Future as the Space Capital.” Submission deadline is May 12.
“Sharing the creative process with children is one way we can inspire the next generation of creators,” said Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement and this year’s featured artist. “The partnership between art and space creates new realities that captivate in unexpected ways.”
“Both space and art are about exploration, imagination and pushing forward to what’s next for humanity,” said Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello. “The future is right here in the minds of our children and expressed through colors and paper.”
Last year, more than 2,500 works of art were submitted to the competition, according to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.
Submissions categories are K–2 and 3–5. Six art pieces from each group will be selected as finalists, who will win two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and have the opportunity to work alongside Britto to paint a piece of art imagined and sketched by the artist. Two grand prize winners, one selected from each group, will have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming SpaceX mission.
Student contest rules, guidelines and more information can be found at www.FloridaSpaceArt.com.
Submit artwork to: Space Florida, ATTN: Space Art Contest, 505 Odyssey Way, Suite 300, Exploration Park, Florida 32953.
All entries must be received by 5 p.m. May 12, 2023.