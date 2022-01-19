The Florida Supervisor of Elections is offering four $1200 scholarships for 2022 to college students, according to Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration or Journalism/Mass Communication major and be at least a junior in college. Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 11. Applications are available online at:
Lake County Supervisor of Elections > FSE Scholarship > FSE Scholarship Information (lakevotes.gov) or may be picked up from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
TO LEARN MORE
For additional information visit: LakeVotes.gov or call 352-343-9734.
Tina Dawson is the Manager, Outreach and Elections Support for Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She may be reached at 352-253-1408.