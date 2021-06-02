Last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, the $300 per week supplemental FPUC payment, effective June 26, as part of DEO’s “Return to Work” initiative.
Additional federal Reemployment Assistance benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), will continue for the time being as DEO continues to monitor job posting and industry hiring trends. These additional federal benefit programs are set to expire on September 6, 2021.
For the week beginning June 27, 2021, eligible Reemployment Assistance claimants will no longer receive the supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment.
Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the DEO, and there are more than 450,000 online job postings throughout the state.