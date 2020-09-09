At last week’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care, urged residents to be prepared for the dual threat of influenza and COVID-19 during this year’s flu season.
“We are dealing with a ‘Twindemic,’ as some people are calling it … COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, at the same time,” Hendrix said, adding, “There are lower rates of flu in the Southern Hemisphere right now, which is encouraging, but that should not make us overconfident in the United States.”
While masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing remain effective against the spread of COVID-19, as well as the flu, the risk of co-infection of flu and COVID-19 is possible.
AdventHealth advises getting a flu shot: “If you have those antibodies from a vaccine, your symptoms are not going to be as severe. The virus doesn’t last as long, people who get the flu are less likely to be hospitalized, and they get better quicker,” Hendrix said.
Some area health care providers are already offering flu shots, and Centra Care will start offering them in the next few weeks.
