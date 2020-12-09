Have you gotten your flu vaccination this year? Now, more than ever, health officials and medical professionals recommend that people do what they can to reduce the spread of germs.
Nov. 19, on the AdventHealth Morning Briefing, Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care, recommended people stay home for family gatherings this holiday season. The risk of travelers spreading COVID-19 and influenza is heightened this year, he said, and this is no time to let your guard down in regards to masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone at least 6 months old to get vaccinated against seasonal flu. The Florida Department of Health urges Floridians to contact their health care provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.
“As a physician, I cannot stress enough the importance of an annual flu vaccine,” said Jocelyn Pichardo, M.D, Community Health Centers chief medical officer. “If you have not yet received your annual flu shot, it is vital to get vaccinated now. The flu vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness and hospitalizations. Getting the vaccine, this year, is even more important for our communities now during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
AdventHealth has been tapped by the state of Florida as one of the first sites to store and administer COVID-19 vaccines once ready for use. With a COVID-19 vaccination not yet available, and taking into consideration that influenza is a highly contagious virus, health care professionals are encouraging the public to get influenza vaccinations to help reduce the spread of illness.
The FDOH states, “Stay home if you’re sick. Cover coughs and sneezes. Wash your hands. Wear a face covering if social distancing isn’t possible. Save lives by reducing the spread of viruses.”
Many facilities, including Centra Care, offer flu shots. Community Health Centers, Inc., which provides primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults in Central Florida, provides flu shots at all of its centers. For more information, contact your physician or pharmacy.