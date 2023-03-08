The City of Tavares’s 15th Annual “PLANES, TUNES & BBQ” takes place March 10-11 at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares. This free family-friendly event features live music, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone, a drone show and more.
Festivities kick off Friday evening, March 10, with live music, BBQ, and a variety of food and merchandise vendors. Nashville singer/songwriter, Jess Kellie Adams, will open the show. Also, returning to Tavares for their headline performance will be the Crossfire Creek Band with their one-of-a-kind, unique flare on country music.
On Saturday, the savory smell of BBQ won’t be the only thing soaring through the air The seaplanes will be arriving to participate in Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions. Plus, there will be the crowd favorite “melon bomb drop” contest.
Live music begins following the contests, starting with an encore performance by Jess Kellie Adams, then Dallas Tyler will return to the Planes, Tunes & BBQ stage.
Making her debut performance will be Nashville singer/songwriter Maggie Baugh. Maggie’s TikTok series, “Finish the Lick” which shows off her proficiency on eight instruments has garnered more than 25 million views.
Immediately following her show will be the festival’s first state-of-the-art Drone Show and fireworks display.
After the fireworks will be a special performance by the incredibly captivating performer, powerhouse vocalist, and talented songwriter Chayce Beckham, the first contestant to ever win American Idol with an original song: his semi-autobiographical, self-written track “23,” which shot to the top of numerous viral charts, racking up more than 122 million (and counting) on-demand streams.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
5-10 p.m.
Live Music, BBQ, Food & Merch Vendors (5 pm – 10 pm)
Jess Kellie Adams (5 pm – 7:30 pm)
Crossfire Creek Band (8:00 pm – 10:00 pm)
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
BBQ, Food & Merch Vendors (11 am-10 pm)
Seaplane Contests (11 am)
Family Fun Zone in Tavares Square (11 am – 7 pm)
Jess Kellie Adams (2 p.m.)
Dallas Tyler Band (3:00 p.m.)
Maggie Baugh (7 p.m.)
Chayce Beckham (8:30 p.m.)
WANT TO GO?
Parking is available in the parking garage at
200 N. Sinclair Ave.
Seating is limited / Bring a chair or blanket