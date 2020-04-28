Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 recently named William McCarthy of Tavares the 2020 winner of a $10,000 Ray Scholarship. The scholarship will provide funds for a young person to complete flight training for a private pilot’s license at any flight school.
A member of the chapter’s youth program for about five years, McCarthy has been learning about building and repairing aircraft, including vintage and more modern airplanes, in the chapter’s hangar at the Leesburg International Airport.
This is the second year in a row that an EAA Chapter 534 youth member received the award. Last year the recipient was Mateo Colmenero, who has received his private pilot’s license.
Squadron 534, the EAA Chapter 534 youth aviation program, gives kids ages 10 to 18 the opportunity to learn about aircraft construction and repair, as well as take advantage of the Young Eagles first flight program, according to chapter representative Ted Luebbers. There is no charge for the training.
Chapter activities are on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the chapter’s aviation youth program, contact John Weber, 534 vice president, at ransfly@aol.com. To learn more about EAA Chapter 534 and the national EAA, visit http://www.eaachapter534.org and www.eaa.org.