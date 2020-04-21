Giovanny and Chris Andrade of Flying Scissors Salon in Clermont are looking for a way to not only keep their doors open, but continue to serve clientele and those less fortunate through the coronavirus pandemic.
They created At-Home Touch Up Kits to provide customized hair color formulas and materials needed to cover hair roots. In addition, each kit includes a virtual conversation with a professional stylist to walk you through the process.
According to the Andrades, “We will be there to talk with them about how they are coping with this crisis, how their families are doing and how we might be able to help them in any other way. With social distancing being a common practice, we want to lend an ear and extra love during these difficult times, and who better to chat with than a hair stylist?”
In addition, $5 from each kit will be donated to nonprofit organization Matthew’s Hope Ministry in Winter Garden, which helps those who have become homeless because of unforeseen circumstances.
“Because of the current crisis we are facing, we are afraid this organization may become inundated with new families. We are facing a very challenging situation in our lives, but we firmly believe that if we come together as a community and support each other, we will all end up stronger,” the Andrades said.
For more information, visit http://flyingscissorssalon.com/shop and https://www.facebook.com/matthewshopeministries