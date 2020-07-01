We’ve Got Your Back! Now OPEN in Clermont.
Florida Medical & Injury Center (FMIC) is excited to bring its 18 years of experience to a newly built facility in Clermont. Our team of physicians specialize in treating patients involved in automobile accidents with from less to more serious injuries. Located on the corner of Highway 50 and Hancock Rd, we’ve designed our clinic with an environment that allows patients to treat comfortably. You can feel confident that our team of physicians at Florida Medical & Injury Center (FMIC) are here to provide you the quality care and treatment you are looking for. We are dedicated to providing patients with individualized treatment plans geared towards addressing your unique needs. Our goal is to initially help relieve your symptoms and correct the root cause while educating you along the process.
Treating at FMIC, you become a part of our family. We understand that being involved in an automobile accident can be stressful and/or traumatic, but you will find our friendly and knowledgeable staff willing to go the extra mile to help make this process as seamless as possible. You may be searching for pain relief after a car accident, experiencing an injury, suffering from chronic back pain or are just looking to improve your overall health; our medical team at FMIC can work with you as we team up to help you attain your goals! At your first visit to FMIC our team will explain how the process works, give you a full evaluation and see how our solutions can be a good fit to addressing your needs. We gladly accept all auto insurance policies. Call 407-944-9355 to schedule your visit today.