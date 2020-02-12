The Cooper Memorial Library will host the international music duo The Whispering Tree live with a program of folk and rock music generously sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on our second floor stage.
Called “one of the most talented duos to take stage in NYC,” The Whispering Tree is consist of singer/songwriter Eleanor Kleiner and multi-instrumentalist Elie Brangbour. Together, this Franco-American duo crafts richly immersive folk-rock brimming with evocative lyrics and a panoramic musicality.
Their new CD, Invisible Forces, debuted at #1 on the folk DJ charts in September 2018, with four songs in the top 20. The album explores a deeply personal and political landscape, with themes of hope, despair and social consciousness.
Other career highlights include being Kerrville New Folk finalists; Philadelphia Songwriter’s Project winners; and Eleanor and Elie having the honor to lend their voices to Pete Seeger and Lorre Wyatt’s album, A More Perfect Union. This is a free program and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711. For more information, please contact Dennis Smolarek, Reference Librarian & Adult Programs at 352-536-2275 or email at dsmolarek@ mylakelibrary.org.