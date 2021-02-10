At The Taphouse, owner Charles Good bases his business on three main cornerstones: food, beverages and service. To Good, service is the top priority.
“I tell my people every day: you can get a burger or beer anywhere in this town, but if you don’t have great service, you have nothing,” Good said.
Good, along with his wife, Kathy, purchased a home in Clermont in 2006. After a few career changes, the couple was interested in going into business for themselves. They met with a franchise coach, who suggested Growler USA, a craft beer and pub chain based out of Colorado.
The Goods signed the franchisee paperwork and opened their location in Clermont in January 2019. About one year later, Growler USA filed for bankruptcy. The Goods were left with a choice: stay with the franchise or buy out.
In a daring move, the Goods bought out and rebranded the restaurant as The Taphouse.
Since they’ve severed ties with Growler USA, the Goods can change up their classic American pub offerings whenever they like.
“That’s what attracted me to the craft beer industry. They’re reinventing themselves [and] we get to reinvent what we’re offering to people,” Good said.
The Taphouse has 100 beers on tap that range from eclectic ales from local breweries to national favorites. They love serving one-of-a-kind, limited-edition brews, like cinnamon toast crunch ales and salted caramel porters.
The Taphouse is committed to supporting local breweries. Of the beers on tap, 50% are from Florida.
Hard ciders are also a popular beverage choice, serving fruity flavors like blackberry, pineapple and strawberry. They also serve iced macchiato nitro beer, a beer infused with coffee.
The Crispy Brussels Sprouts, one of their signature side-dishes, is known for converting the most hesitant vegetable eaters. They also serve a variety of burgers and sandwiches. The majority of their menu items are handmade, from beer-battered onion rings and chicken tenders to dipping sauces like honey mustard, BBQ and buffalo.
Staying true to their growler roots, Good says that The Taphouse is one of the few non-brewery locations in the area where you can get your own 32- or 64-ounce jug filled with one of their craft beers.
Selling beer in growlers, cans and bottles for off-site consumption was one way The Taphouse adjusted their offerings during COVID-19 shutdowns. When indoor dining wasn’t available, The Taphouse provided full to-go meals, including limited-edition beers and ciders you couldn’t find at local grocery stores.
In addition to to-go ordering, The Taphouse takes other precautions to limit customer exposure to the virus. Indoor seating is at least six feet apart. Their outdoor patio allows for plenty of room for parties to spread out. All Taphouse employees wear masks, have health screenings and take extra care to sanitize tables between customers.
The Taphouse hosts several events throughout the week, too, like Brewpub Bingo on Wednesday nights and live music every Saturday.
The Goods are successfully navigating the changes that occurred within the last year. Their primary focus is to provide the quality service they’re known for and offer an excellent place for people to get out and relax.
You can visit The Taphouse at 2507 US Route 27 in Clermont. View their menu and a list of their current beer selections on their website, https://thetaphouseclermont.com.