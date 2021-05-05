For those who owe the Lake County Library System library card fines, a win-win option is available through May 31.
Through Food for Fines, an annual initiative, library fines and overdue materials will be forgiven in exchange for donations of dry or canned food items, hygiene and baby products, and packaged pet food.
Donations will be accepted at each of the 16 Lake County libraries during regular hours, though the Eustis Memorial Library will not be accepting pet food donations.
Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven for overdue library fines. There are no limits to the number of donations per person, though fines will not be forgiven for library items that are lost or damaged.
Those without fines are also encouraged to donate items, as each item will be used anonymously to forgive another patron’s fines. All donations will be sent to food banks and charities in Lake County.
Clearing fines, especially for children’s library cards, will allow individuals to participate in the library’s summer programs and earn prizes for reading. Summer reading keeps students engaged and active while school is out and helps build upon their academic lessons.
For more information about the library system and its programs and resources, call or visit your local library, or go to http://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or https://twitter.com/lakelibrary.