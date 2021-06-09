June 19, the Mega Food Truck event returns to downtown Clermont, 4–9 p.m.
Featured food trucks will include Quit Smackin, Cosmic Ice Cream, Ritter Frozen Custard, Monsta Lobsta, Chi Phi, Jour de’ Crepes, Willy T’s Crabshack, Oshiimotto, Fully Loaded, Flingy Wingy, Fat Ones, Bells Kitchen, Smellie Mellie, Amish Pretzel, Bowls for Tu, MOTO Mission Taco, Barnwood BBQ, El Cubanito, Mini Munchies, El Cactus Azul, Sugar Rush Marshmallows, Gyros for Heroes, The Naked Cupcake, Pasta n Grill and Chicken n’ Waffles.
There will be a competition to find the best food trucks, with plaques awarded. Entertainment will be provided by DJ musician Eddy Craft. In addition, the event will include a rock-climbing wall, a bounce house and batting cages.