The owners of the popular food truck Niccoli’s World Famous Philly’s are fighting to be allowed to serve their customers in Downtown Clermont after they were cancelled for violating their contract.
Red Top Productions, which manages First Friday Food Trucks and other events for Clermont Main Street, has terminated the Niccoli’s contract for violating public safety protocols and threatening behavior towards staff.
John and Michele Niccoli, whose family has served their popular sandwiches in Clermont since 1987, say the claims are unfounded and they have never been given a chance to appeal the decision.
For the Niccoli’s, this means that every month, they miss out on working the First Friday Food Trucks event in the Downtown area which nets them more than a third of their monthly takings.
“First Friday is a huge deal for us,” said John Niccoli. “We make a lot of money at that event, so to be banned from attending is hurting us financially. Our loyal customers can’t believe that this is happening to us.
“Since we were cancelled, we’ve had a lot of support from other food truck companies who are afraid that it could happen to them.”
The Niccoli family has served Clermont for 36 years. John’s parents had a restaurant called LJ Grunts on the corner of W. Montrose Street and John had a sub shop from 2001-2008.
After Covid hit in 2020, the Niccolis decided to open a food truck. Michele’s business of pet sitting all but ended with the restrictions and the couple needed another source of income.
Their food truck became incredibly popular in South Lake, serving four different types of sandwiches – the iconic Philly cheesesteak, Italian sausage with onions and peppers, pastrami, and chicken Philly.
In addition to every First Friday and city events, the couple have a spot in a field on Lakeshore Drive and Hull Road where every Wednesday and Thursday, they sell their sandwiches to community regulars.
On the June 2 First Friday event, the Niccolis were told by RTP that they had to set-up in the West End Plaza parking lot on W Minneola Avenue.
“We said no,” said Niccoli. “That location can be the kiss of death to your night’s takings if you end up there as it’s off the main W Montrose food truck street.
“We parked on 7th Street, and I parked my truck behind City Hall after we were set-up.”
The food trucks are required to close-up shop at 9pm and at 9.15, Niccoli went to get his truck. He moved a barrier at the entrance to the car park to access his vehicle.
“I went back to put the barrier down and this guy came running over to me, screaming,” Niccoli said. “He was from RTP and was yelling that I could have killed somebody by moving the barrier.
“I was taken aback because as far as I was concerned, I hadn’t done anything wrong. This guy got in my face I told him to settle down, he was acting unprofessional, and the volume wasn’t warranted.”
The Niccolis packed up and went home, but two weeks later, on June 15, they received a letter from Dana Brown, CEO of RTP to say that their working relationship was at an end.
Niccoli responded with his side of the story and on June 19, Dana Brown said: “As previously advised, your contract with RTP has been terminated….you violated RTP’s general public safety protocols when you moved a permitted street barricade without the permission of RTP event staff. Further, you threatened my staff and treated them unprofessionally.”
The couple has tried to appeal the decision but so far, has been unsuccessful.
“All we want to do is to talk to somebody, to have our say and come-up with a solution to a situation that should never have escalated,” said Michele Niccoli.
“Doesn’t everybody deserve a second chance? This is so frustrating. We are a local community business and yet we have been banned from servicing our customers.
“We don’t know what to do next. The situation is just awful, and our cancellation is, in our opinion, unwarranted. We are looking for someone to mediate between ourselves and RTP.”
Jenn Dougherty, Executive Director of 501c(3) non-profit Clermont Main Street who hired RTP to manage some of their larger events, said: “Our mission is to bring Clermont together through active community engagement that revitalizes our historic downtown, celebrates our history, fosters innovation and creativity, and grows our local economy for the benefit and enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.
“We hired RTP because of their strict policies and procedures for events such as the Farmers Market, Food Trucks, Harvest Fest, and Hometown Holidays. We have a zero-tolerance policy for safety issues, such as moving barricades, during permitted Clermont Main Street events. We would rather be proactive in our safety approach than risk pedestrians getting injured at our events. We wish Mr Niccoli the best with his business.”