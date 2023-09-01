As toddler Bennett Messer sat-up in his hospital bed and declared “Mommy, I feel better!” his mom Jessica smiled and held his tiny hand.
“I’m glad to hear it!” she said. “Are you hungry?”
It turned out that after being so sick from the chemotherapy that had been treating his cancer, two-year-old Bennett was really hungry.
That day was almost perfect. Bennett ate Fruit Loops cereal, chips, his favorite Chick-fil-A, and he never stopped bossing Jessica and his dad Blake around.
But just two days later, on February 22 2023, the sweet little boy was gone, free from the illness that had ravaged his tiny body.
“It was the worst day of my life,” said Jessica, who lives in Groveland with Blake and their five-year-old son Jameson, Bennett’s older brother. “When Bennett died, a piece of us all went with him, and I vowed that he would never be forgotten, that his short life would mean something.”
Over the summer since Bennett passed, she has kept her promise. In his memory, the cities of Groveland, Clermont and Minneola are all signing proclamations declaring the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
It will be a month to recognize not only Bennett and his cancer, which was called Rhabdomyosarcoma, but all the other children who suffer from many other different cancers too.
Bennett was a healthy, spunky child. He loved being in the water and riding on the family’s boat on the Clermont Chain of Lakes and he adored visiting Disney and playing outside with Jameson.
On December 17 2021, Jessica noticed that his right eye was bulging. His pediatrician said not to worry, but the next day it was worse, so she took him to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando.
Doctors did a head CT scan, and they found a mass that they were hopeful was a bunch of blood vessels. The family was sent to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami where on December 22, he was diagnosed with a benign neurofibroma.
“It was a relief,” said Jessica. “We came home for Christmas, and we were told that the eye would slowly go down as the infection dissipated. Bennett was in good spirits, and we were happy to just be together.”
But on New Year’s Eve, the eye was much worse, so after a FaceTime with doctors, Jessica and Blake drove Bennett straight back to Miami where the tumor was biopsied.
This time, the news wasn’t good.
“They told us that Bennett had cancer but that it was treatable,” recalled Jessica. “But while it was in his orbital, it had also grown into his sinus which made him an ‘intermediate’ risk.
“He started chemotherapy immediately. We were angry and frustrated that we had been told he was okay one minute and the next he was suffering from a very serious illness. I didn’t feel that he was getting the best treatment, so I researched his type of cancer and found Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which at the time was the number 3 hospital in the country for successfully treating pediatric cancers.”
In January 2022, the family drove to Cincinnati, but Bennett’s eye was bulging so badly that doctors removed his badly infected eye. His cornea had ripped, and with the chemotherapy, he was at high risk of infection.
Bennett came through the surgery like a trooper and for the next six months, he had intensive chemotherapy treatments and proton radiation therapies five days a week.
The treatment was brutal, but Bennett somehow remained the sweet little boy he always had been and in June, he was declared to be completely cancer free, so the family returned to Groveland.
“It was weird coming home,” said Jessica. “I still had the Christmas decorations up – it was like a time warp but the feeling that we were a family again was just amazing. We had such high hopes for our future.
“We tried to catch-up on the time we had lost while Bennett was sick. All we wanted was to make memories together. And that’s exactly what we did – it was joyous.”
Jessica, a culinary teacher, chose not to go back to her job at Gray Middle School in Groveland in August so that she could concentrate on Bennett. It turned out to be a wise decision.
In October 2022, Jessica and Bennett travelled to Cincinnati for a check-up. Nothing could have prepared her to be told that not only had Bennett’s cancer come back, but it was more aggressive than before.
They travelled back to Florida and packed-up to return to Cincinnati for more treatment. The doctors didn’t tell Jessica at the time, but Bennett had just a 20 per cent chance of survival.
Bennett had surgery to remove the tumor in his orbital but a second tumor closer to the back of his head and brain, was inoperable. The doctors recommended another year of chemotherapy and more radiation therapy.
But in January this year, he got a fever and was admitted back into the hospital. After that, Jessica said he wasn’t the same.
“Bennett kept throwing up and he couldn’t walk,” said Jessica. “I called the doctor thinking it was the chemotherapy, but then he started having seizures and it took the doctors hours to get them under control. I knew then that it was very serious.
“That’s when the doctors told us that he was terminal and there wasn’t much else that they could do. They could prolong his life with chemotherapy, but I asked the doctor how long it would give him, and he said not very long.
“Me and my husband made the decision that our sweet boy wouldn’t suffer anymore and that all treatments had to stop. We decided that we were going to cherish every moment we had with him no matter how long that would be.”
Sadly, just days later, Bennett passed away listening to his favorite Disney song, Let It Go from Frozen. His brother kissed him goodbye earlier and his parents were beside him as he took his final breath.
He was just two and a half years old.
Life has been difficult since he passed away but the one thing that Jessica has focused on in her own immense grief is that no family should ever have to watch their child suffer and die from cancer.
Campaigning the city councils to proclaim September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month is the start of what she says will be a lifelong campaign to raise funds to pay for research and to raise awareness.
“For the love of our Bennett we will fight to raise childhood cancer awareness,” said Jessica. “We owe it to him and to all the other children who suffer every day. We miss him every moment, but this gives me a purpose to carry on without him.
“Bennett was a bright light in all our lives, and I am going to continue to share that light with others. That is my life’s purpose now.”