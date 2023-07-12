As Bud Ames looks into his wife Orvella’s beautiful, blue sparkling eyes, sometimes he sees a glimmer of recognition that she knows who he is.
It may only be for a split second but for Bud, it means the world that a part of his forever sweetheart is still with him after 57 years of marriage and a dementia diagnosis.
The past five years have been tough for the couple who migrated from Michigan in 1975 with their three kids to a then small-town Clermont where they became well known in the community.
Orvella was a high-profile executive at Bank of America for more than 30 years and Bud ran a successful construction business until Orvella’s shock diagnosis meant that they had to re-evaluate their lives together.
“We had to focus on Orvella to get her the right treatment,” said Bud. “It was hard, and we lost a lot of friends because of it. We kind of disappeared suddenly from the social scene and I want people to know why.”
It was love at first sight when Bud Ames first laid eyes on his sweetheart Orvella when they both attended high school back in the 60’s.
At 15, she was just a year younger than Bud when he spotted her playing in her garden in Bridgeport, Michigan and he just had to say hello.
Orvella was equally as smitten with the handsome young man and the meeting was the start of a love story that has spanned more than five decades.
“I couldn’t walk past the prettiest blonde girl I’d ever seen and not say something,” smiled Bud. “It took a bit of courage but I’m glad I did because I might never have known a love like ours if I hadn’t.”
When they moved to Florida with their son Buddy and twin daughters Angela and Andrea to escape the colder climate in Michigan, they laid down deep roots in Clermont where Orvella’s mom Doris lived.
Bud found a job in the local steel factory while Orevlla got a job as a bill collector in the male orientated world of banking, where she excelled.
It was the start of an incredible career as a loan officer, where Orevlla was one of the first women to break through the glass ceiling of women bankers. As Bud says, she showed the men a thing of two!
As her career flourished, so did Bud’s. He became a commercial contractor and built three churches in Clermont, several schools, and even the City of Clermont’s Public Works building.
Together, they raised their family and enjoyed a good life. They planned countless trips for their retirement and dreamed of spending the rest of their days together in their family lake house.
Their future was firmly mapped out, until in 2015, when Orvella started forgetting things. At first it was just an annoyance, but gradually, it got worse.
She would leave the stove on and almost cause fires; she would leave to go to the store and not come back for hours. Often, Orvella would buy the same groceries over and over because she forgot she had just bought them.
“One time I asked her to bring me some tools to a building site in Titusville,” said Bud. “I gave her directions, but she never showed up. I called the police, and a silver alert was issued. I was beside myself with worry.
“Much later that day, she came home. Apparently, she had driven all the way to West Palm Beach and back. We were lucky that she somehow remembered how to get back to Clermont. I think that’s when we knew something more was going on.”
Orvella was diagnosed with dementia and In January 2017, she went to live in an assisted living facility in Clermont. She now lives in a beautiful home close to the Citrus Tower where she is cared for 24/7.
Bud lives in Dunellon close to his daughter Angela and together, they visit often with Orvella’s Yorkshire Terrier pup, Pattercake.
Sadly, Orvella isn’t always aware of who her family is. Her sister Marion lives with her but most of the time, she doesn’t know who she is either.
Bud and Orvella recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary with a family party, balloons and cake.
“It’s been really tough,” said Bud. “We worked hard all our lives and we had so many plans for our retirement. I can’t help feeling robbed. I go to bed at night sometimes and I can’t help but think about what should have been – us being apart like this was never supposed to happen.
“I get lonely but when I see Orvella, she lifts my spirits. Physically, she is still so healthy yet most of the time, she doesn’t know who anyone is or what’s going on. It’s a terrible disease that takes almost everything from you, apart from love. It will never take my love for Orvella – she will be forever my girl.”