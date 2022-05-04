TAVARES— The Lake County Library System will once again offer its annual Food for Fines initiative to library patrons. The program, which began May 1, runs through May 31.
During May, library fines and overdue materials will be forgiven in exchange for donations of dry or canned food items, hygiene and baby products, and packaged pet food.
Donations will be accepted at each of the 16 Lake County libraries during regular hours. However, the Umatilla Public Library will not be accepting pet food donations.
Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven for overdue library fines. There are no limits to the number of donations per person, though fines cannot be forgiven for library items that are lost or damaged.
Those without fines are also encouraged to donate items as each item will be used anonymously to forgive another patron’s fines. All donations will be sent to local food banks and charities in Lake County.
“This program offers library patrons a chance to have their library fines waived while also helping to get food and other essentials to those in need,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “We encourage everyone to get involved and pay it forward!”
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs and resources, call or visit your local library, or go to: http://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or: https://twitter.com/lakelibrary
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov